Museum & Archives of Vernon will be selling pottery by Axel Ebring at the Antiques & Collectibles Sale later this month

Photo: Contributed Axel Ebring with some of his creations in 1953.

For years Axel Ebring created pottery in the BX area of Vernon, making numerous sought-after works of art in his lifetime.

He remained in Vernon until his passing in 1954. His legacy was marked in the naming of Pottery Road, near where his kiln and shop were located.

Born in Kalmar, Sweden, in 1874, Ebring immigrated to Canada when he was 12 years old. Ebring worked as a general labourer for many years, before adopting his father’s profession and building his first production kiln at Notch Hill, near Salmon Arm, in the 1920s.

He discovered another clay deposit about 10 years later in Vernon, and moved his operation here.

And now people will have a chance own some of the works by the acclaimed potter.

The Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV) will be participating in the Antiques & Collectibles Sale held by the Vernon Collectors Club at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

The museum is downsizing its collection of Ebring pottery, and volunteers will be offering select pieces for sale.

The museum has amassed a large Ebring collection, with pieces donated or purchased by the museum. But the collection kept growing, almost spilling off the shelve, so in 2022, the decision was made to shrink the collection to a manageable level.

“When an object is removed from a museum it is ‘deaccessioned.’ At the Vernon Museum we follow deaccessioning policies laid out by the Canadian Museum Association,” said collections registrar Carolyn Ben. “After careful review, it was decided to deaccession some of the Ebring pieces which the museum had purchased.

“First, the pottery was offered to other museums in the area, and then it was offered to all museums in British Columbia. Sadly, we were unable to find a new home for it. The final option is to sell the pieces, with all proceeds going straight back into the care of our collections.”

His work is mostly functional, wood-fired earthenware. His preferred wares were bowls, vases and jugs. Buyers appreciated his glazes, especially his blue glazes. His work was widely purchased and sought after by collectors from Vancouver to Calgary.

The Antiques & Collectibles Sale will be held at the Vernon Recreation Centre March 10 and 11.

The $3 entry fee for both days supports the Vernon Collectors Club.