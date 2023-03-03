Preliminary inquiry set in North Okanagan homicide

Photo: Contributed

A preliminary inquiry date has been set in a North Okanagan homicide case.

Michael Visintainer, 60, is charged with first-degree murder after initial charges in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer were upgraded.

Beyer’s body was found May 29, 2022, on 6 Mile Creek Road, on Okanagan Indian Band land.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit was called in to assist Vernon RCMP in the investigation following the discovery.

Witnesses found the body following an altercation with a man who was driving recklessly.

It turned out the vehicle was stolen, and it was traced to a Vernon business.

Visintainer was charged June 2 last year and remains in custody while his bail application is under consideration.

His next court appearance will be Jun 26.