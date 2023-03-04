Post-pandemic program catching Vernon's most vulnerable learners

Tracey Prediger

After years of online schooling and in-person learning behind a mask, students like Alena Lahey found themselves disinterested and disengaged.

“I was really struggling with my mental health, that’s why I’m in Connections, other people are in it for different reasons, but it's really helped me out a lot,” says Lahey, who is in Grade 11.

The program is called Connections, and it’s running in all five District 22 high schools.

“A lot of kids that are just not attending or having difficulty coming to school, suffering from anxiety. This helps them bring the connection back,” explains behavioural specialist Robyn Lindahl.

Lindahl saw a need for the program three years ago and now has a dedicated team of teachers, education assistants and a North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society worker helping young learners through whatever barriers have come between them and regular classroom attendance.

While there is still an in-class learning environment with a teacher and assistants, the space is set up more like a living room, with couches, refrigerators and snacks.

Each high school in the Vernon School District now runs a Connections program that can accommodate 20 students per school. Along with having a special space inside schools, students participate in wellness and outreach activities with the Good Food Box, Salvation Army and the Upper Room Mission.

“They get to work alongside each other and they get to meet different peers and get their skills and values. They get to see just different ways of life and by helping out it helps their self esteem and self confidence as well as learning empathy, ” says Lindhal.

Being around the homeless for her work with the Upper Room MIssion has changed Grey Swanson’s former thinking that all “street people are scary.”

“After coming here, I kind of realized a lot of them are actually nice people who have had unfortunate events happen to them,” says Swanson.

The real world's struggles are not lost on Lahey.

“I could have been in the exact same place ... like Connections has really brought me out of the rut that I was in, right? I could be in the same place they were when I was really struggling with my mental health.”

“This helps bring back that connection that we found anyways for a lot of the students that are in the programs as we’ve kind of pulled them in through these activities and then they slowly want to be at school so it’s kind of a scaffolding back in,” says Lindahl.

Both Swanson and Lahey are attending classes again and are even seeing a path toward post secondary education.

“I’m thinking I want to go to university to become a Kindergarten teacher.”

Lahey is not alone in her success, in the brief time the program has been running, students have been able to overcome their personal hurdles to play on sports teams, gain accolades in trade samplers and even earn their dogwood diplomas.