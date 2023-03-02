Jupiter and Venus have caught the attention of many Okanagan star gazers

Photo: Bruce Paracholski

A pair of lights in the heavens above the Okanagan are causing a stir on social media.

They are not aliens, but they are out of this world.

Jupiter and Venus caught the attention of many people as they could be seen with the naked eye Thursday evening.

According to the website Science Focus, the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter is underway, as Venus is rapidly approaching the granddaddy of the Solar System. Stargazers across the globe have already snapped some brilliant shots of the two planets.

The planets were the closest on March 1.

Astronomically speaking, a conjunction is when two astronomical objects appear close to each other in the sky, as seen from our view on Earth.