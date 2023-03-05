Ukraine refugee finds new hope at Okanagan College's Vernon campus

Photo: Contributed Greg Thompson of Thompson & Sons Construction (left) and apprentice Fedir Solovei, with a cheque from the Apprentice Hiring Project at Okanagan College.

When Fedir Solovei and his family arrived in Vernon from Ukraine last year, they were looking for a fresh start after escaping the Russian invasion of his home country.

Solovei faced many challenges in his new homeland and finding employment was top of the list.

Solovei was handy and had some experience in construction so he applied for a position with Thompson & Sons Construction as a carpenter’s helper.

He was hired and found a supportive environment where he could take control of his future and get into the workforce.

He is the third employee at Thompson & Sons who has moved to the Okanagan from Ukraine.

Solovei soon met others at work, including four carpenter apprentices at Okanagan College. He followed suit and is now also on the path to becoming a carpenter apprentice with his first-year courses set to start at OC in the spring.

Thompson & Sons secured financial support through OC’s Apprentice Hiring Project to create the apprenticeship position.

“I want to develop my knowledge and skills to help me become a specialist,” says Solovei. “I am sure the skills I'll be able to pick up at Okanagan College are valuable and significant, as I am a witness to the high professionalism of my colleagues who have taken the classes.”

The project makes $5,000 of funding available to employers who hire first-year apprentices in one of 39 red-seal construction and manufacturing trades. Employers like Thompson & Sons, receive $10,000 for hiring a newcomer to Canada or a person from another equity-deserving group. Since the program began last August, there have been more than 50 businesses sign up for the program.

Based on his past work experience in Ukraine, Greg Thompson felt things would work out with Solovei.

“We felt confident that it would be a great opportunity for Solovei and his family to gain a foothold in Canada, to learn a trade and feel grounded,” says Thompson. “Learning a trade is a way to integrate oneself into the industry and community.”

Solovei will begin his courses at OC in the spring.

“We’re working hard to help students enter the workforce and the Apprentice Hiring Project allows us to help connect apprentices with local businesses who are looking for skilled workers,” says Stephen Speers, Dean of Trades and Apprenticeship at Okanagan College.

The Apprentice Hiring Project is funded by the Government of Canada’s Apprenticeship Service and in partnership with Okanagan College. The project’s goal is to support the hiring of first-year apprentices, enhance workplace diversity and to provide guidance to employers.

Anyone interested in hiring a first-year apprentice, can apply online or call 250-762-5445 ext. 4479.