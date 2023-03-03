Vernon Search and Rescue will be operating out of its new building before summer

Photo: Darren Handschuh

It's been a long time coming, but moving day is in sight for Vernon Search and Rescue.

For years, the all-volunteer group has been in need of a larger building to house their life-saving gear.

Every square inch of the facility is maximized to store equipment and there's still not enough room, so some of the vital gear has to be stored off site.

But Mark Forsyth, with VSAR, said they are a couple months away from moving into their new, much-larger building on Silver Star Road.

“The building itself went up very quickly because it was a pre-engineered steel structure and now it's the finishing,” Forsyth said. “We are a couple of months away from being able to move in.”

Forsyth said crews are now working on the inside of the building, installing the HVAC system, water, electrical, flooring and other finishing touches.

“We expect to be operational out of there before summer,” said Forsyth. “It's two levels of training and operational space and then we've got four double-length, pull-through bays that are full height and then a couple of shorter bays for seasonal equipment.”

Over the years, VSAR’s membership has grown – as has the amount of equipment it uses on rescue missions.

The RDNO owns the current facility and facilitated an expansion in 2004, but a second expansion wasn't possible due to environmental sensitivities in the surrounding wetland.

Without the option to expand the existing facility, RDNO and VSAR decided a new building was required.

In 2018, the public approved borrowing $3.5 million through an alternative approval process. Since then, RDNO and VSAR have worked to secure a location, determine facility needs, and ultimately get the project under construction.