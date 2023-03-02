Vernon RCMP are looking for Robin Sterling John Bousquet who they consider violent

Photo: RCMP

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the lookout for a violent offender.

Robin Sterling John Bousquet, 47, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for violating the conditions of his parole and police have information he may be in the North Okanagan area.

Const. Christ Terleski said Bousquet “should be considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, call your local police immediately.”

Bousquet is described as five-feet, eight-inches tall, 144 pounds with brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Bousquet is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online.