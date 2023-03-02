209390
209614
Vernon  

Fundraiser launched for Vernon couple whose newborn triplets need ongoing medical help

Triplets need medical care

- | Story: 414144

Friends, family and strangers are rallying around a Vernon couple whose newborn triplets are in need of medical care.

Kirsten Zachary has launched a GoFundMe page for her brother, Nolan, his girlfriend, Taylor, and their three newborn baby girls.

In August 2022, the young couple learned they were expecting naturally conceived triplets.

“In December, they discovered they needed to relocate temporarily to Vancouver so Taylor could be monitored at the BC Women’s Hospital,” Zachary posted on the GoFundMe page.

On Jan. 8 they left their jobs and drove to Vancouver to wait for the delivery of their babies.

They were fortunate enough to get a space at the Ronald McDonald house and on Feb. 26, Taylor went into preterm labour and needed an emergency C section at 30 weeks pregnant.

“All three beautiful girls were delivered, and seemed perfectly healthy, until it was discovered that all of them had issues internally, and they all required surgery right after they were delivered,” Zachary said.

The family is facing at least three months in the Lower Mainland and at least one more surgery for two of the babies, before they can bring them home.

“I’m hoping that I can help lighten the load by easing the costs of travel, food and rent while the girls grow and recover. Any help would be greatly appreciated. They are a wonderful couple and would do anything for any of their family members or people in their community,” Zachary said.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


210279


Real Estate
4831120
111-1957 Kane Road
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$415,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


209153


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Bruce
Bruce Vernon SPCA >


209559


TheTango.net
Look twice

Look twice

Galleries | March 02, 2023

Manson family 'star witness'dead at 73

Showbiz | March 02, 2023

Corgi sniffs out food

Must Watch | March 02, 2023

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | March 02, 2023

Old vs new

Galleries | March 02, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205922
209999