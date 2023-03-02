Fundraiser launched for Vernon couple whose newborn triplets need ongoing medical help

Photo: GoFundMe

Friends, family and strangers are rallying around a Vernon couple whose newborn triplets are in need of medical care.

Kirsten Zachary has launched a GoFundMe page for her brother, Nolan, his girlfriend, Taylor, and their three newborn baby girls.

In August 2022, the young couple learned they were expecting naturally conceived triplets.

“In December, they discovered they needed to relocate temporarily to Vancouver so Taylor could be monitored at the BC Women’s Hospital,” Zachary posted on the GoFundMe page.

On Jan. 8 they left their jobs and drove to Vancouver to wait for the delivery of their babies.

They were fortunate enough to get a space at the Ronald McDonald house and on Feb. 26, Taylor went into preterm labour and needed an emergency C section at 30 weeks pregnant.

“All three beautiful girls were delivered, and seemed perfectly healthy, until it was discovered that all of them had issues internally, and they all required surgery right after they were delivered,” Zachary said.

The family is facing at least three months in the Lower Mainland and at least one more surgery for two of the babies, before they can bring them home.

“I’m hoping that I can help lighten the load by easing the costs of travel, food and rent while the girls grow and recover. Any help would be greatly appreciated. They are a wonderful couple and would do anything for any of their family members or people in their community,” Zachary said.