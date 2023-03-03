Vintage papers found in Towne Theatre show price jump from 60's

Tracey Prediger

A small door in the attic of the Towne Theatre in Vernon has led to a treasure trove of vintage newspapers.

“We found about three boxes of old newspapers,” says Towne Theatre sound tech Evan Miller-Unser.

He says there are multiple newspapers which span decades.

“A bunch of Vernon newspapers from the '50s to about the '70s and some Vancouver Sun papers that date back to the '30s.”

Along with pictures which document the changes to Vancouver’s Stanley Park over the years, there’s a historical snapshot of the changes Vernon’s downtown has gone through.

“There are pictures of downtown Vernon where some of the buildings are still there, but most of them are not.”

Miller-Unser also says housing and grocery prices are “very different” than they are now.

Homes on East Hill would sell for under $16,000 in the 1960s and you could buy two cans of corn for 39 cents.

When asked what will happen to the historic paper trail, Miller-Unser says staff plans to see if there is anything they can cut out of the papers to adorn the walls of the theatre, adding, they’ll also be reaching out to the museum to see if there are any articles or pictures they might be interested in.