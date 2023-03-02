Brief but intense storm brings down trees, power lines in North Okanagan

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A brief but intense storm that blew through the North Okanagan Thursday afternoon, brought down trees across Silver Star Road.

At least two large pine trees were brought down by high winds near the BX-Swan Lake Firehall.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane.

Firefighters are clearing the debris with chainsaws.

Multiple other instances of downed lines are also reported across Vernon and BX.

The brief storm saw high winds, dark skies and blowing snow for a period of about half an hour.

BC Hydro's outage map shows power cuts in Lavington and on Eastside Road. An outage in Coldstream is unrelated.

Trees were also reported down on East Vernon Road.

The largest outage in the region is around Falkland, where downed trees brought lines down and cut power to 751 customers.