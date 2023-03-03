Slain Vernon teen's murder focus of British documentary

Photo: Contributed

A documentary on slain Vernon teen Ashley Wadsworth aired on British television Thursday night.

Wadsworth, 19, was murdered in suburban London on Feb. 1, 2022, and her death made international headlines.

Ashley had travelled to the U.K. to meet Jack Sepple, 23, who she had met online.

Sepple was sentenced to life in prison for the murder after Ashley's body was discovered stabbed multiple times in a home in Chelmsford, Essex.

The tragedy came just days before she was to return home to Canada.

"It's too late to save Ashley, but it's not too late to save yourself or someone you love," Essex Police posted on their website this week, quoting Ashley's mother, Christy Gendron.

It comes as the documentary The Murder of Ashley Wadsworth aired as part of Britain's Social Media Murders series. It was shown on the ITVX channel.

"As a force, domestic abuse is a key priority, and our officers work tirelessly every day to keep victims of domestic abuse safe," Essex Police wrote.

Speaking ahead of the documentary, Det. Supt. Scott Egerton, who led the murder investigation, said: "In every detective's career, there is always one case that stays with them. This is my case.

"I was on my way home when I got the call to come back to the office and I remember seeing the scene for the first time. It was truly shocking. In that split second, I knew we had to secure justice for Ashley – a young woman who had her life ahead of her, but for Jack Sepple's actions that day.

"This documentary is Ashley's legacy."

The force has put new resources into domestic abuse, solving 279 cases over the past year while seeing a 6.2% reduction in reported domestic abuse crimes.

"Ashley, is sorely missed every day. She was our ray of sunshine," says Gendron.

"What happened to Ashley unfortunately happens every day all over the world. Everyone needs to know how easily people can be manipulated and controlled by these creeps who prey on vulnerable and loving individuals.

"There is help out there for people involved in these types of violent and controlling relationships. If you or someone you know is going through this, then please reach out for help to authorities immediately."

Gendron noted Britain's Clare's Law, which gives any member of the public the right to ask police if their partner may pose a risk to them.

"We learned the hardest lesson of all! Our beautiful Ashley flew to England excited, alive and well, but sadly flew home in a box.... If your gut tells you something isn't right then, please, trust that feeling and intervene right away, even if they say it's fine and they're OK."

A candlelight vigil was held on Vernon's Kin Beach on the anniversary of Ashley's death.

The documentary is not currently available outside the U.K.