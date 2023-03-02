Boundary review next step in potential move of North Westside from RDCO to RDNO

Photo: RDCO

Plans continue to move forward for potential movement of the North Westside from the Central Okanagan to the North Okanagan Regional District.

In a Feb. 7 letter to RDCO chair Loyal Wooldridge, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs responds to a request for guidance on next steps.

The ministry recommends the board consider timing of a regional district boundary review.

"It is our understanding that RDCO is creating an Electoral Area Directors Committee. This action is encouraging, and the new committee should be given sufficient time to be implemented and adapted as necessary," director of governance structures Karen Lynch wrote.

She notes a proposed regional district boundary review study "is also contingent on the active participation of the Regional District of North Okanagan."

The RDNO has suggested an internal study on potential impacts to its existing services before committing to any further action.

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the RDCO's Electoral Area Services Committee was held Feb. 23.

In a letter from Wooldridge to the ministry on Dec. 7, he stated the district has reviewed options to alleviate resident concerns.

These include creation of the Electoral Area Services Committee, a citizens advisory board, and community engagement since 2021.

A governance study's lone recommendation was that the North Westside join the RDNO.

Residents there have long expressed dissatisfaction with how the area is governed and feel they are overshadowed by Kelowna at the regional table. Areas such as Killiney Beach and others are also closer to Vernon than they are to Kelowna.

In his letter, Wooldridge said the RDCO board has "resolved to take action in support of the study committee recommendation" and that the RDCO is "supportive of a boundary review."

Meanwhile, the RDNO is studying the impact of the potential move on services.

It remains unclear whether the North Westside would become a new electoral area under the RDNO or be merged with Area B, which serves the Swan Lake and Commonage areas.

The area spans from Westshore Estates, to Killiney Beach, Fintry, and La Casa, and stretches as far south as Caesar's Landing.

The governance study found only about half of residents have a sense of connection to the Central Okanagan.

It has yet to be determined if the entire North Westside would make the switch, or just the northernmost parts of it.