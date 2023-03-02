Corn snake stolen from locked enclosure at Vernon pet store

Photo: Petland

An expensive snake has been stolen from a Vernon pet store.

The brazen thief stole the corn snake from Petland using the store's own keys to access the tank and then put them back, according to store manager Mark Frank.

He noticed the empty cage Monday, when he was about to add food and water to the snake enclosure.

"I noticed the screen top had been removed and the terrarium was empty," says Frank.

He describes the corn snake as a juvenile, no longer than 12 inches, with a circumference similar to that of a ball point pen.

There was an exhaustive in-store search for the reptile, and staff were questioned.

In the end, it was determined the thief knew where the keys to the terrarium were kept and locked up after taking the snake.

Frank describes the corn snake as "crimson in colour with a typical saddle pattern," adding "it would have been really easy to slip this little guy in a pocket, it's that small."

This is not the first theft from the store.

Frank recalls a ball python being taken a few years ago, and "beta fish go missing all the time."

He says, "If people want something bad enough, they'll find a way to take it."

Retail price for the ball python was $350, and the corn snake would have sold for $267.