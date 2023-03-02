Province plans for removal of Baxter Bridge as replacement plan progresses

Photo: Ministry of Transportation

With design work substantially complete on a new Baxter Bridge near Enderby, the Ministry of Transportation has given notice of the eventual removal of the aging Shuswap River crossing.

That won't happen, of course, until a new bridge is built.

The 1950 bridge has been the focus of structural issues, closures, and repairs since 2020, when a truss failure was discovered.

The ministry says the bridge is nearing the end of its service life and has a modern, two-lane replacement planned, pending provincial funding.

"The existing one-lane bridge is primarily made of timber, whereas the ministry is planning for a two-lane steel and concrete bridge built to current standard with a design life of 75 years," the ministry says.

Trinity Valley Road and Miska Road will also be realigned as part of the project, to enhance safety.

Engineering and other site preparations, such as utility relocations, clearing, and archaeological work were completed in 2022.

Final permits remain outstanding before the ministry can proceed with tendering the main construction contact, however. Shuswap River is a salmon-bearing waterway, thus the work requires federal approval.

Construction is hoped to begin this year, and continue until 2025.

The design of the new bridge will provide greater clearance, allowing vessels to pass under the bridge at high water.

The mid-river channel would remain open for navigation during construction except for a few short periods, the ministry says.

The new bridge will be built 40 metres upstream of the existing crossing.