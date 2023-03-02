Armstrong Fair picks Giddy Up 'n Go theme for this year's Interior Provincial Exhibition

Photo: IPE

Giddy Up 'n Go – to the Interior Provincial Exhibition.

IPE organizers have announced the agricultural fair and stampede's theme for 2023.

"Our rodeo will be the feature division for the 2023 fair. Each year, the IPE tries to incorporate a theme surrounding a different area of the fair with past favourites such as Hog Wild, Catch the Buzz, Beef it Up, and Horsin' Around, to name a few," says IPE general manager Heather King.

This year, the Armstrong Fair is encouraging people and businesses, vendors, and parade entries to embrace the rodeo theme Giddy Up 'n Go.

The theme "inspires a fun and creative feeling that should stimulate community involvement and help showcase

the western culture surrounding the incredible sport of rodeo," says King.

"Grab your cowboy hat and boots and come out to celebrate all things western at the IPE for 2023!"

Giddy Up ‘n Go to the fair Aug. 30 to Sept 3.