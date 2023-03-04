Photo: dotheokanagan.com

Financially challenged Armstrong Spallumcheen residents now have less expensive access to parks and recreation drop-in services.

An affordable access pass is now available to qualifying individuals and families in Armstrong and Spallumcheen.

The pass will help to remove barriers of participation for basic drop-in services such as the seasonal outdoor pool, ice skating or roller skating. Individuals who may be eligible could receive a 75 per cent discount on select activities and free entry for caregivers.

Qualifying individuals or families include:

Persons or families receiving regular income assistance benefits

Persons or families with disability

Persons or families with persistent multiple barriers

More information about the program can be obtained by calling the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission administration office at 250-546-9456 ext. 200 or by visiting in person at 3351 Park Dr., Armstrong.