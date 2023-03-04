Financially challenged Armstrong Spallumcheen residents now have less expensive access to parks and recreation drop-in services.
An affordable access pass is now available to qualifying individuals and families in Armstrong and Spallumcheen.
The pass will help to remove barriers of participation for basic drop-in services such as the seasonal outdoor pool, ice skating or roller skating. Individuals who may be eligible could receive a 75 per cent discount on select activities and free entry for caregivers.
Qualifying individuals or families include:
- Persons or families receiving regular income assistance benefits
- Persons or families with disability
- Persons or families with persistent multiple barriers
More information about the program can be obtained by calling the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation Commission administration office at 250-546-9456 ext. 200 or by visiting in person at 3351 Park Dr., Armstrong.