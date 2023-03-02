Tolko set to restart curtailed mills in Armstrong and Soda Creek

Photo: Tolko

Vernon's Tolko Industries will restart its curtailed mills in Armstrong and Soda Creek next week.

The Soda Creek and Armstrong Lumber divisions will resume operations on Monday, March 6.

They have been shut down since Christmas due to high log costs and weak lumber markets, the company said at the time.

Employees have been informed of the return to work, says Tolko spokesperson Chris Downey.

"The planer at each location will run a single shift for the first week to build up inventory, and both mills should be back to full production the following week," says Downey.

The closures were initially planned to end at the end of January, but were extended through February.

The curtailments were expected to reduce production by approximately 35 million board feet of stud lumber.

Tolko's White Valley and Armstrong plywood divisions were only closed over the holidays following substation fire.