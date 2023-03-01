New pier, new plans for Kal Beach area discussed by Coldstream council

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Coldstream council is treading cautiously on two major projects on Kalamalka Lake.

The district is seeking more information on replacement of the Kal Beach pier at a cost of $500,000, as well as a larger plan for the surrounding Head of the Lake area.

Mayor Ruth Hoyte says council wants more detail on replacing the pier, “so we can see exactly what we are looking at in the sense that we want to look to ensure that the pier stands the test of time, and we felt there were other strategies and options on materials. Should it be a floating pier?”

Council agreed to put out a request for proposals for a consultant who can “help assist with guiding us with a number of options for replacement and design and materials.”

Other factors to consider are climate change and weather events that could damage the pier.

“We want to look at strategies that can ensure the pier can withstand some of that,” said Hoyte.

The pier is one of the most popular landmarks in the North Okanagan, being the site of countless wedding photographs as well as advertisements for local businesses and tourism.

Coldstream's council-driven Head of the Lake plan will guide future improvements and changes to the surrounding area.

Public consultation last summer found users of the beach would like to see parking and traffic improvements, more restaurants and cafes in the area, and a greater police presence.

A parking, traffic and pedestrian study, along with public consultation found "Kal Beach is a popular and beloved feature of the community."

Between an online survey, pop-up consultations on the beach, and stakeholder meetings, the district heard from more than 800 people.

"Residents and visitors appreciate the special nature of the area, including its beauty, geographic location and land and water activities. They desire to have a safe, clean beach and surrounding area that is easy to get to by walking, cycling or by car. There is a strong desire to increase vibrancy in the area with more restaurants, cafes and attractions, and to improve overall parking access and management to enhance the Head of the Lake experience for all," a report to council in February stated.

Four themes topped the input: traffic improvements, enhanced active transportation facilities, improved amenities and services, and public safety through enforcement.

The traffic study found as many as 600 vehicles a day use the beach parking lot during the summer peak. Almost 1,600 pedestrians crossed from the parking lot to the beach over seven hours on a busy Saturday.

The area is also the starting point for the northern end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Council will now look at how to move forward on developing the area.