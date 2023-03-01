Greater Vernon Water spillway project nearing an end

Photo: GVW

Greater Vernon Water expects a water quality advisory in place due to work on the Headgates spillway can be rescinded by mid-month.

The timeline on the spillway expansion project was extended in January, forcing the continuation of the water advisory.

"We are now confident that the current ... advisory related to the project will be rescinded in mid-March," GVW said Wednesday.

The precautionary WQA remains in effect until further notice for a large portion of Vernon and Coldstream that receives water from Duteau Creek.

It's due to a reduction in water flows because Harvey Lake had to be drawn down to access the water intakes at the dam.

"While GVW needs to maintain a lower flow of water to complete construction, when less water flows through the UV disinfection facility, it may intermittently turn-off without notice. While water may not be treated with UV, the water is still being treated with the clarification process and disinfected with chlorine," GVW says.

Users may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth.



To maintain ideal flows, some customers normally serviced by Duteau Creek water source may receive water from the Kalamalka Lake water source without notice.

This may be of interest to customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums as the water is harder and has a higher pH.

Greater Vernon Water is increasing the size of the spillway at Headgates to help protect water supply infrastructure, the environment and downstream properties.

The project started in September and is expected to be complete this month.