Coldstream turns down funding request for Okanagan College student housing

Photo: Contributed

Coldstream city council has declined a request to help fund student housing at Okanagan College's Kalamalka campus.

Council declined the request for a grant in aid of $150,000 for the student housing and child-care project.

The college made a pitch for the grant to offset building permit and development cost charges, totalling $299,700.

The $18-million project was announced in 2021, with completion initially slated for 2023, but that has been pushed back to 2024.

A college report states a new project cost of $15.76 million; with a community fundraising goal of $1.25 million, that would total approximately $17 million, $1 million less than the original estimate.

It's unclear what changes have been made to accommodate the difference.

The building will contain 100 beds in 88 suites and an integrated child-care centre.

The report notes 48% of Vernon-area parents are waitlisted for daycare.

The college centre would increase local capacity, but would prioritize students and their children.