Vernon's BlueSky Organics recently signed deal with Federated Co-op

Photo: Pixabay

Business continues to grow for Vernon's BlueSky Organics.

There was a rumour going around town the company has folded, but Co-Founder, CEO, Mary Horvatincic said that “could not be further from the truth.

“We actually just recently signed a contract with the Federated Co-op and our Whole Earth - Lawn and Garden Life is now available in all of the co-op stores nationally.”

Horvatincic said BlueSky is not a walk-in retail store as it sells to wholesale and commercial accounts only.

Last year, Home Depot Canada renewed its contract with BlueSky Organics for the 2022 growing season.

Horvatincic said BSO is once again promoting the Grow your Own Food project which is started during the COVID lockdowns.

She said the initiative was started to “promote and education our community on sustainable food production and helping first time gardeners get started. We have decided to keep the program running this spring again as an opportunity to connect with our community and offer support to first-time gardeners...offering seed trays to get your plants started and garden seeds direct to local residents.”

A statement on their website says: We believe in the organic movement and are committed to making sustainable and natural choices. We can all reduce our environmental footprint by going back to the basics in horticulture, the way nature intended. We believe in the organic movement and are committed to making sustainable and natural choices. We can all reduce our environmental footprint by going back to the basics in horticulture, the way nature intended.