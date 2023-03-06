City of Vernon quiet on whether delays at Peanut Pool replacement will increase cost

Photo: City of Vernon

After announcing in January that the Lakeview Park Peanut Pool replacement won't be ready for use this summer, the City of Vernon says it has no new information on whether delays will add to the project's cost.

The $3.3-million overhaul of the iconic park attraction will include replacement of the pool, a new change room, washroom and mechanical room building, along with a small spray park.

Demolition began in August, and the plan was to have the East Hill splash pool ready for this summer.

But unexpected delays in provincial approvals have set the project back.

A required change from a skimmer to gutter pool filtration system postponed the start of construction.

The city did not say whether this would add cost to the project.

In January, the city said concrete form work for the new pool basin is expected to be complete by mid-April.

Construction is expected to be substantially complete by the end of August, following which pool equipment will have to be commissioned and health permits approved, leaving summer paddling for parents and tots out this year.

"Regrettably, this new construction timeline means we will not be able to open the Lakeview wading pool in time for the 2023 summer season," Mayor Victor Cumming said previously.

Residents called the demolition the old Peanut Pool, named after its distinctive shape, the "end of an era."

It had been a popular water feature that attracted generations of Vernon families since 1958.