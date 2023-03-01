Local gymnast places in top 10, makes Canadian junior team

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Noelle Brierley is now part of the Canadian Junior High-Performance rhythmic gymnastics team.

National team trials in Richmond over the weekend allowed Brierley to showcase her talents and qualify to compete in this year’s nationals.

"My main goal was to show everyone my routines with full expression … I showed up, had fun, and made my goal of becoming high performance," says Brierley.

She joined two other juniors and three seniors from Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics who brought their routines to the national try-outs.

Head coach and former Olympian Camille Martens was thrilled for Brierley.

"Noelle is one of the most consistently hard working, focused and driven athletes I have ever worked with. Seeing her reach this monumental goal is so satisfying," said Martens.

In senior competition, Camille Hardy was 41st, Madeline Sellars 33rd, and Halle Moger 18th.

In the junior category, Pippa hardy finished 40th all around, and Leila Girard 34th all around.

Brierley’s 9th place all around finish earned her direct entry to the nationals, where she will compete against gymnasts from across the country.

Noelle is the 21st athlete from the Vernon club to make the elusive national high-performance team.