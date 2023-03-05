Tourism Vernon surveys stakeholders on sector optimism, priorities

Photo: Tourism Vernon Balloon glow during Vernon Winter Carnival.

Vernon Tourism is surveying industry stakeholders on sector optimism, priorities and marketing.

An online survey sent to stakeholders asked respondents about success over the past year, staffing needs, and satisfaction with Tourism Vernon's services.

The anonymous survey asks if revenue changed in 2022 compared to 2021 and what markets are most important, from local to national and beyond.

It also asks which season drives most business for respondents and their optimism for the coming year.

Tourism Vernon’s five-year strategic plan identifies four primary goals that provide a road map for the growth of the tourism industry in Vernon. They are:

Increased year-round visitation

Increased visitor satisfaction

Increased stakeholder engagement

Increased community support for tourism

Building the Vernon destination brand

It seeks ways to increase visitor satisfaction and feedback on use of the local 3% hotel room tax, which funds Tourism Vernon's activities.

The survey also asks how much growth potential stakeholders see in areas from agri-tourism to arts and culture, sports, craft brewing, spirits, and cannabis production.

"In your opinion, aside from a global pandemic, what are the top barriers to the growth of the tourism industry within Vernon?" one of the questions asks.

The survey is open until March 17.