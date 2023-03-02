Plans in works to re-introduce sockeye salmon to Vernon Creek

Photo: Pixabay

Plans are in the works to have salmon re-introduced to North Okanagan creeks.

Nothing has been set in stone, but Vernon councillor Brian Guy says there is talk about releasing sockeye fry into Vernon Creek.

Guy says the Okanagan Nation Alliance, which operates a hatchery in Penticton, is planning a release of 4.9 million sockeye fry into the creeks that feed into Okanagan Lake this spring.

Ocean-going sockeye “used to be everywhere in the Okanagan. They used to spawn up here, and spend a year here before going down to the Coast by the Columbia River, and then they would come back to spawn,” he says.

However, the flow of nature was interrupted in the 1950s by three dams that blocked the salmon's return.

“They can get past those dams now. As of 2022, the sockeye can get into Okanagan Lake to spawn,” said Guy.

Vernon Creek is one of the creeks the fish would have traditionally spawned in.

The plan to release fish into the creek has not been confirmed yet, but Guy says there is talk of doing a ceremonial release into the creek in May, “to acknowledge the return of the salmon.”

“That is good timing, because the city is doing some creek restoration on Vernon Creek in Polson Park,” said Guy.

“In the long term, once we do some work to restore the creek, not only in Polson Park but throughout the creek where the habitat has been degraded, then there would probably be bigger releases in the future to re-establish the population here.”

Guy says the Okanagan Indian Band is “all over that.”

"The Sylix people, the OKIB, they were salmon people. Salmon was so central to their culture. It's a big deal for them.”