Neuron e-scooters back in Vernon for 2023 season

Photo: Contributed

Neuron's e-scooters are back on Vernon streets as of today.

Its e-bikes will return later this spring.

Rollout for the 2023 season began today, marking Neuron's third season in the city.

Riders have travelled more than 460,000 kilometres since the service launched in 2021.

Download the Neuron app, and single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the scooter and 39 cents a minute after that.

Frequent users can also purchase passes or use a subscription service.

"Since launching in summer 2021, it has been great to see the enthusiasm residents and visitors have shown towards the e-scooter and e-bike program," says Ankush Karwal, head of market for Neuron in Canada.



A Neuron study found seven in 10 e-scooter journeys in Vernon result in a purchase, cumulatively enabling $4.5 million in spending at local businesses a year.



Most riders in Vernon said they used e-scooters for leisure and recreation (71%), while many also made purposeful journeys like commuting to work or school (40%) and running errands such as shopping (31%).

Forty per cent of trips replaced a car journey, avoiding 29 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

"We have seen the Neuron e-scooters being utilized throughout Downtown Vernon, since the program's inception. Many of our businesses and services have enjoyed more traffic via these environmentally friendly forms of transportation. Exploring our area has become easier for a newer demographic," said Peter Kaz, marketing manager with the Downtown Vernon Association.

To kickstart the season, Neuron will be educating users on riding rules and safe parking guidelines.

Its interactive ScootSafe Academy offers incentivized quizzes, videos and games to earn ride credits.

Helmets are mandatory, and geofencing technology also controls where e-scooters can be ridden, parked and how fast they travel in certain areas.