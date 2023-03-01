Neighbours suspect body found on Vernon street may have been dumped there

Photo: Jon Manchester

Neighbours on the 4100 block of Vernon's 15th Avenue are curious to find out how a dead body ended up on their street Tuesday morning.

"My sister actually called 911," says Michelle Bannister from their home across the street from where a person may have been left to die.

"She was leaving for work around 6 (a.m.), pulled out of the garage and noticed something on the road. At first, she thought it was a deer and honked at it, but it didn't move," says Bannister.

Her sister didn't get too close, but thought the man lying on the road was "young, probably under 40."

Blood still remains on the pavement where the body was first found.

Ailen Delasan opened her garage door to leave for work and was met by a police officer coming toward her.

"He told me I couldn't leave right now," that's when Delason noticed she was living in the middle of a crime scene.

"Police tape was on both sides of my home, and there was a body on the road covered with a white sheet," she says.

After being interviewed by police, Delasan eventually got to work by riding in the back of a police cruiser with her neighbour, "so we didn’t interfere with the evidence."

Doug Macintosh walks his dog along 15th Avenue every morning and was surprised to come across the police tape blocking his usual route.

"There were some car prowlings on this street last year, but this is a good neighbourhood," he says.

Police continued their investigation into the night, knocking on doors and gathering surveillance camera footage.

While police continue to piece together evidence, Macintosh and Bannister share the suspicion that the crime didn't happen on 15th Avenue.

"I think someone drove up here, dropped off the person and left them for dead," says Bannister.