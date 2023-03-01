Ongoing drainage work may cause delays on Tronson Road

Photo: City of Vernon

Work on Vernon's Tronson Road continues.

The City of Vernon says motorists may experience minor delays over the next couple weeks, as crews continue working on drainage improvements.

Work is currently on the 7500 block, near Kennedy Lane.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, through March 15, weather dependent.

Intermittent single-lane, alternating traffic is in place.

The work is at one of three sites along Tronson receiving drainage improvements.

The project is expected to complete in April.