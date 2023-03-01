Heavy smoke pours from multi-family building fire on Deleenheer Road in Vernon

Photo: Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

An apartment fire on Deleenheer Road in the north end of Vernon appears to be out.

No more smoke is coming from the second-floor unit.

Firefighters are still on scene, however.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

An apartment fire in the north end of Vernon appears to now be under control.

Smoke from the Deleenheer Road building has decreased greatly.

Resident Bill Lockhart said he evacuated when he heard fire alarms shortly after 9 a.m.

He said the building is "well run" and management holds fire drills every month.

"We knew what to do," he said.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon for information on the cause of the fire.

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

Heavy, white smoke is pouring from a second-floor unit at an apartment building on Deleenheer Road in the north end of Vernon.

Residents are milling about in the parking lot as firefighters get a handle on the situation.

RCMP and paramedics are also on scene.

It's not yet known what caused the fire or if any injuries are involved.

ORIGINAL: 9:25 a.m.

Firefighters are responding to a fire in a multi-family residential building in the north end of Vernon.

The three-alarm fire is reported at 1695 Deleenheer Road.

Heavy smoke is said to be coming from a second-storey unit.

The fire began shortly after 9 a.m. in the neighbourhood behind the Walmart commercial area.

It's on the edge of city limits, and Vernon Fire Department is on the scene.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.