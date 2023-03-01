Recent wave of graffiti vandalism in downtown Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

A recent spate of graffiti vandalism has downtown Vernon merchants frustrated.

Pharmacist/owner Josh Brady at PivotRX in downtown Vernon was among those tagged.

Castanet has noted at least five tags spray painted in a similar style that have shown up within the past week or two.

Many of them appear to use the letters 'EBOK.'

While Brady said the business hasn't had an issue with crime since it opened its doors on 30th Avenue two years ago, he says the vandalism is "frustrating."

He said there had been some previous graffiti in the alley at the back of the building and some on the wall of the building next door.

Pivot's roll shutters were tagged in the past few days, and Brady says, "I guess we'll just have to repaint them and hope for the best.

"It's frustrating, but part of doing business, I guess," he said.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier said the city "doesn't have any information" on new instances of graffiti that may have occurred recently."

However, the city does provide seasonal assistance with graffiti removal by way of its Anti-Tag Team.

The positions typically run from the last week of May through the last week of August, says Poirier.

"When these positions are filled, the Anti-Tag Team's primary duties include identifying, documenting, and working with landlords and tenants in the removal of unwanted graffiti/tags."

The side of the Castanet building, a construction tarp at The Kal, and the Service Canada building were also tagged.



The city's graffiti bylaw states that it is the responsibility of the building owner or occupant to remove graffiti from any wall, fence, building or structure that is located on their property.



Under certain circumstances, city workers may enter a property to remove graffiti, providing at least 15 days notice is given to the owner. The cost of the removal is then passed on to the building owner or occupant.

A report to city council last fall notes the Anti-Tag Team documented 2,456 instances of unwanted graffiti and tagging vandalism in the city during the 2022 summer season.

In many cases, there were several different tags recorded on one surface with 122 private property owners and 98 tenants being contacted in regards to vandalized properties.

Four properties were re-vandalized after being cleaned up.