Cinderella comes to Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre stage

Ballet Jörgen brings the fairytale classic Cinderella to the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre this month.

The March 25 performance is part of the centre's Spotlight Season Dance Series.



When Cinderella encounters an old lady, a magic seed and a flock of enchanting fairies, she begins an adventure that will change her life – and upset her snooty stepsisters.

Bengt Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of family relationships. Set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev and performed largely en pointe, it is the epitome of classical ballet.



“Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is a charming and accessible story ballet that would be wonderful for first-time ballet goers and classical aficionados alike,” says VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy.



Jörgen builds a realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

This Cinderella is a flesh-and-blood young woman whose love story will soften the hardest of hearts. The Winnipeg Free Press said Cinderella is “not just a happily ever after. [Jörgen] elevates Cinderella’s story to one of female empowerment.”



Ballet Jörgen aims to make ballet accessible and relevant to 21st century audiences, recently performing treasured story ballets such as Anastasia, Romeo & Juliet and more to sold-out audiences.



Several local dancers will join the production. Dancers between the ages of 14 and 17 can learn more and apply at jorgendance.ca. The deadline is March 8.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $52 for seniors, and $50 for students. Call Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit www.vdpac.ca.