Tickets now on sale for Okanagan Military Tattoo in Vernon

The Okanagan Military Tattoo will be back this summer – and tickets are now on sale.

The event will take place at Kal Tire Place July 29 and 30.

Organizers are planning a spectacle that combines military precision, live music, special effects and entertainment.

"The past three years haven't been easy for anyone, however, we are now looking forward to 2023 and we are committed to delivering a thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences at affordable prices," says tattoo president Norm Crerar.

The tattoo features as many as 400 performers and requires more than 120 volunteers.

While the full lineup of performers won't be finalized until May, the RCMP E Division Pipe Band has confirmed, and organizers expect a positive response from the Regimental Band of the 15th Field Artillery from Vancouver. Discussions are also ongoing with the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Local performers will include the Kelowna, Kamloops, Shuswap, and Kalamalka pipe bands, the OMT Dancers, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at the TicketSeller box office at Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre, by phone at 250-549-7469, or online at TicketSeller.ca. All seating is reserved.

Discounts are available to current and past members of the RCMP, military, first responders and all health-care workers – and also for groups of 10 or more.

Youth 18 and under are free with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket.