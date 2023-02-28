Vernon's outdoor rink closes for season, new Zamboni bay added

Photo: City of Vernon

It may not be spring just yet, but a sure sign it is just around the corner is the closure of the outdoor skating rink.

The City of Vernon says the Centennial Outdoor Rink has now closed for the season.

The rink has been a winter tradition for generations of Vernonites, with drop-in public skating, shinny hockey, and jam can curling during Vernon Winter Carnival.

"Even though the season has just ended, staff are already looking forward to next winter, when maintenance of the outdoor rink will become much easier. This is thanks to the recent completion of a new Zamboni bay immediately adjacent to the ice sheet," the city's rec services department says.

Previously, the Zamboni for the outdoor rink was housed at Priest Valley Arena, and when it was needed to clear and flood the ice outside, it would have to travel through the curling rink parking lot and the lane between the curling rink and recreation centre.

With the new bay, the Zamboni can drive straight onto the ice, improving around the rink.