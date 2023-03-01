City of Vernon puts out RFP for sidewalk safety upgrades

Photo: Jon Manchester

Getting around Vernon could be getting a little easier for those with mobility issues – and safer for just about anyone.

The City of Vernon has issued a request for proposals for safety improvements to sidewalk ramps and crosswalks.

The project would include rehabilitation work at various crossings and letdowns throughout the city.

The work includes removal and construction of new curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and letdowns, paint markings, sign relocation and installation, asphalt rehabilitation, and installation of flashing beacons.

The work includes approximately 130 metres of new concrete curb and gutter, 370 square metres of concrete sidewalk, 16 tonnes of granular material, 200 cubic metres of excavation, and 18 tonnes of asphalt.

Closing date on the RFP is March 28.

Contract execution date is April of this year.