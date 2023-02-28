Sewer work to require detour on 43rd Avenue in Vernon, Thursday

Photo: City of Vernon

Sewer utility upgrades will require a detour on Vernon's East Hill on Thursday.

The work will close a portion of 43rd Avenue.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. March 2, 43rd Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Pleasant Valley Road and 20th Street, the City of Vernon advises.

Transit and local traffic will still be able to access residences and businesses in the area, however.

Work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. the same day.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area.