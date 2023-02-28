Vernon to pass on city-run cold shelter, says better handled by BC Housing

Photo: BCRPA

Vernon isn’t going to join a B.C. government program to provide temporary shelters for the homeless every time it gets cold.

The province’s warming centre guidelines would have local emergency programs set up facilities whenever temperatures drop to a certain point. The province would reimburse local governments for their expenses.

The centres would be set up in cases where BC Housing shelters have no more room.



In Vernon’s case, shelters would be set up whenever the temperature reached -10 C, which, on average happens 17 days a year, a memo to council from Fire Chief David Lind states.



Lind said setting up the shelters would be a time- and labour-intensive endeavour. He recommended Vernon not participate in the program.



“Delivering services to people that live without shelter is inherently challenging, requiring specialized skills and resources,” Lind wrote. “This work is also outside the scope of local government.

“The ‘Warming Center Guidelines’ enter the local government into a liability situation for the actions of others over which they have no control,” he added.



Council endorsed the recommendations Monday without discussion.



The memo and a related resolution to be sent to the Southern Interior Local Government Association say BC Housing can and should take care of the need for warming centres through its existing shelters and administration.

SILGA will consider the resolution at its annual convention April 25-28 in Vernon.



“With fluctuating temperatures and unstable funding, participating municipalities would have to assess, engage, implement, document and pay for social sector services and make claim to the province … and there is no certainty that all costs will be reimbursed,” Lind wrote.



“The ‘Warming Center Guideline’ approach creates an undue administrative and financial burden on already stretched local government resources.”