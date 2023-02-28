Wildfire mitigation grant to pay contractor directly, Vernon council decides

Photo: City of Vernon

Funding for a wildfire mitigation project in Vernon should go directly to the company doing the work and not to the city to act as the middleman, Vernon council decided on Monday.

The Forest Enhancement Society of British Columbia determined in late January that the Eastside Road Wildfire Hazard Mitigation Project was eligible for a $250,000 grant – and maybe more later.



Council endorsed a recommendation from Fire Chief David Lind that the money go directly to the Frontline Operations Group.



Lind said the City of Vernon has had bad experiences getting reimbursement from the society, and direct funding has been done before with projects in Logan Lake.



“Since the initial Forest Enhancement application, the City of Vernon has experienced difficulty with reimbursement of several other approved grant-funded fuel-treatment projects,” he wrote in a memo to council.



“In communities such as Logan Lake, the grant has been awarded to private companies who assume responsibility for all aspects of the grant and project.

“Frontline Operations Group, recently merged with Forsite, has experience with these directly awarded grants and has successfully completed several projects around Logan Lake.”



The company has more experience that the city in dealing with these types of grants, he explained further to council.