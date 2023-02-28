RCMP at scene of dead body on 15th Avenue in Vernon; death suspicious

Photo: Jon Manchester

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

Vernon RCMP say the death of a person on Mission Hill Tuesday morning is being treated as suspicious.

About 6:45 a.m., police were called to the 4100 block of 15th Avenue, where a deceased person was found on the roadway, police confirm.

The death is being treated as suspicious, and police have cordoned off a portion of 15th Avenue.

The Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are conducting an initial investigation, Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says.

"Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public," says Terleski.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Police have released information on the identity of the victim or the means by which they came to their death.

It does not yet appear that coroners have arrived.

Officers are investigating the scene, where a two-home stretch of the street is behind police tape.

At least four RCMP units and multiple officers are on scene.

Police aren't releasing any further information at this time. Castanet has reached out to Vernon RCMP for more information.

