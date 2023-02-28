Vernon council votes against lowering Silver Star Road speed limit

Photo: Google Street View

A proposal to reduce the speed limit on Silver Star Road to 50 km/h was rejected by Vernon council on Monday.

The motion from Coun. Akbal Mund came as council considered a report that answered ongoing questions about speed limits on the road.

Parts of Silver Star Road used to have a 50 km/h limit and some parts 60 km/h. Now, it’s all 60 km/h, except for the school zone at BX Elementary.

The 60 km/h limit is in line with Transportation Association of Canada guidelines, city transportation manager Ellen Croy wrote in her report.

Mund thought the road would be safer if 50 km/h were the limit.

“I just don’t think that’s going to be safe for the amount of development that’s going along Silver Star Road right now,” he said. “The speed has totally increased.”

When the limit was 50, people drove 60. At 60, they’re driving 70-75, Mund said. “It’s a speedway now, and I think we need to control that.”

Coun. Brian Guy said a lower speed limit “may not change anything.”

Coun. Brian Quiring said a 50 km/h limit should apply to just part of the road, not the whole thing.

Construction of a multi-use pathway, planned for this year, will help slow traffic down, noted Mayor Victor Cumming. So will a roundabout slated for construction in 2025.

He suggested council take another look at the issue next year.

The report noted that 85 per cent of traffic on the road is going 80 km/h or slower.

“I’d say the average speed is over 70,” said Mund, whose motion was defeated in a split decision.