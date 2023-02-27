Police 'hand-tied' on drug use with decriminalization, RCMP Supt. tells Vernon council

Photo: RCMP

Decriminalization may mean police will be powerless to stop open drug use, Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher told city council on Monday.

Open use will be an issue. “We are basically hand-tied,” Baher told council.

Decriminalization in B.C. came into effect on Jan. 31 for a three-year period. Adults who are found in possession of up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA for personal use will no longer be arrested, charged or have their drugs seized. Instead, police are to offer information on health and social supports, as well as treatment and recovery options.

Drug possession in any amount will continue to be a criminal offence on school grounds and at licensed child-care facilities. Decriminalization does not apply to youth 17 and younger.

“Police will no longer arrest individuals or charge individuals. It’s probably been about 15 to 20 years (since) police would actually really move forward with any charges,” Baher said. “We would try to put individuals in touch with services.

“So what that means is we no longer will arrest individuals when we see them if we believe they’re utilizing the drugs for possession. That negates us being able to stop that individual to deal with them.”

While public possession of liquor is banned under provincial liquor regulations, there are no similar rules that currently apply to drug decriminalization.

Baher said decriminalization won’t address the toxic drug supply issue that’s causing an overdose crisis in B.C.

“I don’t believe this in itself will change the (opioid) crisis unless we do something about the toxic drug supply, and there’s nothing being done about the toxic drug supply,” she said.

Baher said drug-sniffing police dogs aren't able to detect whether someone has more or less than 2.5 grams of drugs.

If decriminalization “saves one person, that they’re able to say it’s not criminalized anymore and I want to get help, obviously I support that,” she said.

Baher was concerned police will now have to return drugs to people who are in their lockup.

“One of the things I’m concerned about is if we do give someone drugs back and they go and overdose … if that does happen and someone does pass away, we’ll be having to notify the IIO (the police watchdog that investigates whenever someone is hurt or injured in a matter involving police).”

Baher also presented her quarterly crime report, which showed most crimes in Vernon were down in the final quarter and for the entire year in 2022.

That’s partly because 11 of Vernon’s 17 most prolific offenders were in custody when the report was written, she said.

Coun. Kari Gares noted domestic assaults had increased. Baher said that’s not unusual when people are spending more time indoors.