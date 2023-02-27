City of Vernon seeks feedback on secondary suite plan

Photo: City of Vernon

The City of Vernon wants your input on secondary suite regulations.

The city has encouraged the development of secondary suites for years, but now it wants residents' feedback.

"These dwelling units expand our community's stock of rental housing, helping to meet the need for affordable housing by people from all walks of life – employees seeking jobs in Vernon, families, and seniors," the city says.

Council endorsed a new Housing Action Plan in September of last year.

The plan encourages the creation of rental suites in single-family homes, semi-detached dwellings, and in detached carriage houses or secondary dwellings to help address the housing shortage in the city.

Residents are invited to visit www.engagevernon.ca and complete a survey on the subject.

The survey is open until March 24.

A summary of the feedback and draft bylaw amendments is expected to be presented to council in May.