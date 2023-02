Photo: Jon Manchester

A collision snarled traffic on Highway 97 through Vernon Monday afternoon.

A Mini and small SUV collided at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 32nd Street (Highway 97) about 3 p.m.

Both vehicles suffered front-end damage.

It's believed one person may have suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters, RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene.

The incident backed up traffic in both directions on the highway.