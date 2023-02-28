Vernon musicians to jam in memory of Ken Martin

Photo: Contributed

Friends and fellow musicians are rallying together following the cancer diagnosis and brief battle of one of their own in Vernon.

A benefit jam will be held this Saturday to help the family of bass player Ken Martin.

Martin was only diagnosed with terminal cancer at the end of January, and passed over the weekend.

He had played with local performer Marv Machura, whose band will host the benefit at the Vernon Army, Navy, Air Force Club.

"I did a show with him in December, and he was strong as an ox," recalls Machura, who says Martin's illness progressed rapidly.

"We were doing the fundraiser already, now it's a memorial," he says of his friend.

Martin had played with various bands in the area since the late 1990s.

Saturday's event will go from 5 to 11 p.m.

Machura says musicians, and friends will gather to raise funds for Martin's family "and honour Ken's years of contributions to the live music scene in the Okanagan and beyond."

Admission is by donation.

Many local performers will be joining in, including The Diluted Mindz, Cadillac Jack and the Blue Tones, Ron Steward, and others.

Martin started in the music business as a young man in Vancouver. He has been a fixture of the local scene, playing in bands such as Wheelhouse and running open jams such as the Longhorn Open Stage for years with Rick Zipp.

Machura says Martin was known as a "hardworking gentle giant whose bass guitar would fill any room with warm, steady tones that were uniquely his own. His presence in the local music scene will be greatly missed."

Donations can be made via e-transfer to [email protected].