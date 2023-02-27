Star Country Squares host beginner's square dancing program

Photo: Contributed

If you know your do si do from your allemande left – and even if you don't – Vernon's Star Country Squares is looking for you.

The local square dance club is hosting a new social square dance program beginning March 2.

"Stress and isolation during the pandemic have been hard on people but there's a fun and easy avenue that's mentally uplifting," the club says.

"It focuses upon making new friends, having fun and moving to good dance choreography, set to a wide variety of music."

New dancer sessions start 7 p.m. Thursday 2 in the Halina Activity Room at the Vernon Recreation Complex.

Newcomers are welcome to drop in. Attire is casual; couples, singles, families and youth aged 12 and up are welcome.

Taught once a week over 12 two-hour sessions, it encompasses 54 square dance "calls." Upon learning the program, the dancers can enjoy regular fun dances without committing to additional instruction.

Dancers who undertook the first and second startup rounds are now out having fun on the dance floor.

"Many people desperately need social interaction. The isolation brought about during the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health," the club says.

Caller Allan Peterson of Salmon Arm is teaching the sessions.

For more information, visit the Star Country Squares Facebook or call Roxy at 250-540-9877.