Dog control nowhere to be seen, says Vernon petitioner calling for more enforcement

Photo: Darren Handschuh

A Vernon woman who launched a petition calling for more dog control in local parks says she has undertaken her own survey and continues to find enforcement lacking.

Elizabeth Eckert says she was "discouraged" by the Regional District of North Okanagan's "dismissive statement" in reaction to her petition.

Eckert and Donia Strand conducted their own paw patrol of five RDNO parks over the weekend.

On Saturday, they began at Polson Park.

"There were many cars in the parking lot, and it took only about two minutes to see an off-leash dog running through the park," says Eckert.

"This dog was followed by a group of people at a distance of about 100 feet. The dog also ran around on top of the little kids' playground equipment."

Next, they went to Marshall Fields.

"There were many dogs running around playing in the off-leash dog park. However, two off-leash dogs were seen running in the green space outside of the off-leash park, and this area is meant to be on-leash," says Eckert.

At the Kin Racetrack grounds, the duo saw three medium to large dogs running off-leash.

Sunday yielded much of the same results, says Eckert.

At the DND Fields, the signage was "very confusing," she says.

Two off-leash dogs were seen in the on-leash area, one of which approached the women.

At the West Kal Road entrance to the Okanagan Rail Trail, Eckert says: "We saw a few dogs on-leash and then were approached by two-off leash dogs.... No dog control people were seen."

Eckert says the majority of dogs at all sites were off-leash, and signage at many locations "is either absent, small and hidden, or very confusing, and no dog control were seen."

She says she has visited Kin Park more than 50 times over the past year, and "has never seen dog control once."

After the launch of the SafeDogWalk Vernon change.org petition earlier this month, the RDNO it "empathizes" with pet owners calling for increased dog control.

"As dog owners themselves, our officers empathize with people that have experienced dog-related traumatic events and are passionate about fostering a safe environment for our four-legged and two-legged community members," the RDNO said in an emailed statement.

"Our dog control officers conduct daily patrols on the many parks and trails within our service area, alongside duties like reuniting lost dogs with their owners, investigating reports of aggressive dogs, responding to excessive barking complaints, assisting the RCMP and the SPCA with cruelty cases, and providing public education."

The SafeDogWalk group is requesting "an enhanced presence by RDNO Dog Control" at on-leash parks "because of the many off-leash dogs in them and the safety concerns this represents."

The petition calls for dog control patrols at on-leash parks to educate users on bylaws regarding the leashing of dogs.

As of Monday afternoon, 301 people had signed the petition.

Eckert says her son's dog was attacked twice by a larger, off-leash dog.

She says uncontrolled pets can cause thousands of dollars in vet bills.

The RDNO says fines of $100 can be issued to offenders and, under the right circumstances, multiple fines can be issued at the same time.

"While most dog owners are responsible and follow the rules, we adjust our daily patrols accordingly when we receive numerous complaints from the same area, so it's helpful when the public reports violations when they see them," the regional district said.