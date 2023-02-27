Tip leads police to stolen pickup; four arrested in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

A report of suspicious activity on a rural property in Falkland led to the arrest of four people and recovery of a stolen vehicle in Vernon Saturday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., RCMP received a report of suspicious vehicle and people on a rural property on the 2800 block of Highway 97 in Falkland.

The licence plate was associated to a pickup that had been stolen earlier in the month.

A BC Highway Patrol officer located the truck in Vernon and kept an eye on it until it stopped in a business parking lot on the 4800 block of 27th Street, where police converged and safely arrested the occupants.

"The watchful eye and quick thinking of the person who called is what led to these arrests and the recovery of the vehicle," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"We ... encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report it to us immediately. Finding out about it when it's happening puts us in the best possible position to catch people committing crimes in our communities."

Four people taken into custody were released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.