Coldstream takes property owners to court over pool and deck built without permit

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The District of Coldstream is taking a Lavington couple to court over an illegally built pool and deck.

In a notice of claim filed with the BC Supreme Court in Kelowna on Feb. 1, the district is seeking a court order that Lloyd and Catherine Brown submit a complete building permit application within 90 days, including a professional geotechnical report certifying the foundation meets the BC Building Code, CSA or ULC drawings of the pool, and that they refrain from use of the pool or deck in the interim.

The district also seeks an order that if the petition is ignored, it be authorized to remove and dispose of the pool and deck at the expense of the owners.

The district says the Browns are in contravention of Coldstream's building bylaw by commencing and continuing construction on the above-ground swimming pool and surrounding deck without obtaining a building permit.

It also alleges the Browns removed a stop-work order, allowed construction to continue, and have been using the additions without a final inspection.

The building bylaw states that "a person must not commence or continue any construction, alteration, excavation, or reconstruction of any building or structure, including other work related to construction, unless said work is in conformity with the requirements of the Building Code and the building bylaw, and a building official has issued a valid and subsisting permit for the work."

An RDNO building inspector first observed the project had been largely constructed on June 11, 2021, and a stop-work order was attached to the deck.

Several concerns to the Browns and their contractor, including that the foundations of the deck had been completed and covered, and could no longer be properly inspected.

Bylaw officers attended on July 6 and observed that the stop-work order had been removed and construction work was continuing.

On July 9 and July 16, they returned and noted that work continued, issuing bylaw offence notices.

On July 21, an incomplete building permit application was submitted to the district.

The district says it "has clearly and repeatedly communicated to the respondents the requirements of the building bylaw ... and they "have been causing or permitting the pool and the deck to be used, without having obtained a building permit or having passed any inspection by district building officials."

The Browns have 21 days to respond.