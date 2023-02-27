Scale issues expected to cause delays at Vernon diversion/disposal facility

Photo: RDNO

If you're heading to the dump today in Vernon, expect delays.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says technical issue at the weigh scale may cause delays this week.



"Customers at the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility are advised to expect delays due to an issue with the outbound scale," the regional district says.

"Normally, customer vehicles are weighed at the inbound scale when entering the site and again at the outbound scale when leaving to determine the tipping fees. Until the issue with the outbound scale is resolved, all loads will be weighed on the inbound scale both in and out."

The two-way traffic on the inbound scale is expected to cause some congestion, but the RDNO says it "will move traffic through the GVDDF as efficiently as possible."

Users are asked to follow signage and traffic control on site.

"We expect the issue to be resolved before the weekend and ask customers to consider postponing their trips, if possible, to reduce the traffic volume while repairs are underway," the RDNO said in a press release.