New City Hall set to open this week in Armstrong

Photo: City of Armstrong

Armstrong's new City Hall opens to the public this week.

The old City Hall, right across Bridge Street in downtown Armstrong, closed on Friday and staff began the move over the weekend.

City Hall (both of them) will remain closed through Tuesday, with the new landmark opening on Wednesday .

It will be open for business purposes only, such as business licences, utility notices and dog licence payments.

A grand opening event to formally welcome all residents to the new building will follow later in the month.

The old City Hall is more than a century old.

The city borrowed $4 million for the new project.