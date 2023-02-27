Aurora borealis put on spectacular show across the Okanagan

The aurora borealis put on another spectacular show across the Okanagan Sunday night.

Dancing green lights were seen in the sky from Armstrong all the way to Osoyoos.

"The most stunning auroras I've ever seen split the sky tonight, at certain times they were so strong it appeared to be a vibrant green dawn in the skies over Vernon," said photographer Erik Madsen.

"Along with the gorgeous green and red shafts of light in moving ribbons, the aurora would pulsate with waves of light flashing across the sky with incredible speed, unfortunately too faint and quick to be photographed, but it was breathtaking and something I've not seen nor heard of before tonight."

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are caused by energized particles from the sun hitting the Earth's upper atmosphere.

The Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the poles, creating a phenomenon that dazzles and fascinates skywatchers.

Here's a selection of some of the dozens of reader photos we received overnight.