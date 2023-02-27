209412
Vernon  

Aurora borealis put on spectacular show across the Okanagan

Aurora puts on a show

- | Story: 413461

The aurora borealis put on another spectacular show across the Okanagan Sunday night.

Dancing green lights were seen in the sky from Armstrong all the way to Osoyoos.

"The most stunning auroras I've ever seen split the sky tonight, at certain times they were so strong it appeared to be a vibrant green dawn in the skies over Vernon," said photographer Erik Madsen.

"Along with the gorgeous green and red shafts of light in moving ribbons, the aurora would pulsate with waves of light flashing across the sky with incredible speed, unfortunately too faint and quick to be photographed, but it was breathtaking and something I've not seen nor heard of before tonight."

The aurora borealis, or northern lights, are caused by energized particles from the sun hitting the Earth's upper atmosphere.

The Earth's magnetic field redirects the particles toward the poles, creating a phenomenon that dazzles and fascinates skywatchers.

Here's a selection of some of the dozens of reader photos we received overnight.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4688505
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$896,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


208649


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Arlo
Arlo Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Penguins

Penguins

Must Watch | February 27, 2023

Hilarious twins

Must Watch | February 27, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 27, 2023

Hugh Jackman: Wolverine damaged my voice

Showbiz | February 27, 2023

Fabulously retro

Galleries | February 26, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209035